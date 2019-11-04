Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ coming to Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans will be able to get into the Christmas spirit a little early with a world-renowned ballet.

Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ will visit more than 140 cities in the United States and Canada, just in time for Christmas.

Guests will be able to see world-class dancers, 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds during the ballet.

The show will be in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center for one performance at 7 p.m.

