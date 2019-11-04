× Padrino Foods recalls beef tamales products due to mislabeling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Padrino Foods, LLC is recalling approximately 1,931 pounds of beef tamales because the products may be misbranded as beef and sirloin tamales but contain pork product inside the package, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked, not shelf stable beef tamales items were produced on May 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

60-oz. packages containing “Padrino foods BEEF & SIRLOIN TAMALES Homestyle in corn husks” with lot code 2128903 and a sell-by date 12-27-19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13136” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at retail locations in Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by a customer who notified the firm of the misbranding error.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Diane Luther, owner of Padrino Foods, LLC, at (214) 905-3444.