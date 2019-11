OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just in time for the season of indulgence, Pepperidge Farm is releasing two new Milano cookie flavors.

Caramel Macchiato and Irish Cream will be available at Target stores nationwide starting November 4th.

Following Target’s exclusive launch, these drink-inspired flavors will be available nationally beginning early 2020 at Walmart and Publix.

Thankfully, these deliciously decadent treats will stick around past the holiday season.