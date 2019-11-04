Police investigating after victim confronts burglary suspects at storage facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary at a storage facility.

On June 18, Oklahoma City officers were called to a storage facility in the 5100 block of S. Sooner Rd. following a reported burglary.

When officers arrived, they were met by the victim who said that his storage unit had been targeted.

According to a police report, the victim said that dropped stuff off at his storage unit but then had to run an errand. When he came back, he saw that his lock had been cut.

He told investigators that his amp and speakers were missing, but nothing else had been taken. At that point, the victim said he wanted to see if the suspects would come back, so he waited on the other side of the facility.

A short time later, he said he saw a Suburban drive up to his unit.

“[Victim ] said that he drove up to the unit and confronted the 2 suspects. He said that he told them that the unit belonged to him. He said that they both told him that the unit belonged to them,” the report read.

When he said he was calling the police, the alleged suspects left the scene.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.