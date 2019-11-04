Prefer Mobile ID? Be sure to carry your actual driver license with you, OKC police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With new electronic driver licenses being available in Oklahoma, a metro police department is putting out a warning.

Back in August, the state offered a new Mobile Driver’s License Beta Program for up to 10,000 testers.

The program allows Oklahoma drivers to scan their license to have a digital copy of their ID on their smartphones. You can use the Mobile ID for everything from buying alcohol, to getting pulled over by the police.

On November 1, Innovate Oklahoma made the program available to all Oklahomans.

However, Oklahoma City police say even if you are able to display your license on your phone, you still need to have your actual license with you at all times while driving.

The department says they anticipate having all officers trained on the new system and will possibly utilize it, but they are “not at that point now.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information.