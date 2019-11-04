Sunbeam receives $100,000 grant to support crime victims, senior shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization has received a grant for more than $100,000 in order to help crime victims.

Last month, Sunbeam Family Services was awarded a $107,525 Department of Justice- Office for Victims of Crime grant to support crime victims in Oklahoma.

Organizers say funds will support Sunbeam’s Counseling program and Emergency Senior Shelter.

“VOCA is instrumental in providing support to traumatized individuals,” said Donita Goodin, chief operating officer at Sunbeam. “Crime does not discriminate on the basis of race, color national origin, religion, sex, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. We oftentimes receive calls from individuals who have experienced violent crimes and may not have the insurance coverage to seek counseling – let alone legal support. The legal process involves a ‘retelling’ of the experience, which can feel like the trauma is reoccurring. It is critical to provide all individuals the opportunity to recover from the traumatic experience(s). We are exceptionally grateful to have the funding support from the District Attorney’s office to be able to provide the necessary resources for recovery.”

In the past fiscal year, Sunbeam served 247 crime victims.

Also, Sunbeam works to end senior homelessness through its Emergency Senior Shelter, the state’s only shelter equipped to assist homeless seniors. Last fiscal year, 96 homeless seniors over 60-years-old resided in the shelter.

During their stay, residents receive home-cooked meals, a warm bed, and comprehensive care management. Seniors can also receive legal support from Legal Aid such as assistance with filing a victim protective order.