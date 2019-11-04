× The beat goes on! Cher set to bring tour to Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The beat goes on as Cher is set to bring her tour to Oklahoma next year!

Cher’s tour, “Here We Go Again,” is making its way to Oklahoma City in March of 2020. The tour began in September 2018, along with the release of her “Dancing Queen” album.

The singer has already sold more than 500,000 tickets on the tour.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will perform as special guests.

Her tour stops at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A time for the concert has yet to be determined.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at noon.

Click here for more information.