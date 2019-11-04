Three arrested after police find over 3K grams of meth in their car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Three men were arrested early Friday morning after police pulled them over for broken tail light and discovered thousands of grams of meth inside the vehicle.

One of the suspects, Victor Sarmiento, tried to run from police.

"The officer was able to find the man after the helicopter spotted him hiding behind a residence," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers tell News 4 Sarmiento was in the passenger seat when he and two other men got pulled over near SW 33rd and Youngs.

Police say Omar Jurado was the man driving the car.

"Walks up asks the driver for a license, driver does not have a license," said Knight.

That's when Sarmiento opened the passenger door and took off running.

"Only after it was clear that the stop was going to take a while because the driver did not have a driver's license," said Knight.

Police arrested Jurado, along with Jose Gutierrez, who was in the back seat the whole time.

Sarmiento was handcuffed moments later after the police department's helicopter, Air One spotted him behind a home off of 30th Street.

Police searched their silver Cadillac and say they found just under seven pounds meth.

They also discovered close to 95 grams of heroin and some marijuana.

Reports say Jurado and Gutierrez told police Sarmiento threw the drugs to the back floorboard when he saw the patrol car behind them.

All three were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail and face charges of aggravated drug trafficking.