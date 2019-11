OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – US Senator James Lankford (R-OK) stopped by News 4 Monday morning to discuss what’s happening on Capitol Hill.

Lankford talked about several topics, including the impeachment inquiry and 2020 election.

“I’ve traveled around Oklahoma and been in all parts of the state, and people either really don’t like the president or they really do, and they can’t figure what all these accusations are about,” Lankford said of the impeachment inquiry.

