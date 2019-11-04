WWE Monday Night RAW coming to Oklahoma City next year

Posted 8:39 am, November 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 2020 is slamming into Oklahoma City next year as the first WWE Monday Night RAW will be held at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

On Jan. 6, 2020, the first WWE Monday Night Raw of 2020 is set to be held at the Peake.

Fans will be able to see wrestlers like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and more.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

