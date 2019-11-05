Altus police investigating six shootings

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – A police department in southwest Oklahoma is asking the public for help after multiple shootings occurred over several days.

According to the Altus Police Department, two shootings occurred on Friday at around 4:30 a.m.

Police responded to the 800 block of Hickory Street for a report of “shots fired.” Police say two vehicles were struck by gunfire and there were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities also responded to the 800 block of Hairston for a “shots fired” call and say one vehicle was struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries.

On Sunday, Altus police responded to four more “shots fired” calls.

The first was at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lee where one vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Willard. A residence was damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Several hours later, at around 9 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Benson on a report of “shots fired.” Investigators discovered three separate residences were struck by gunfire along with two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The last “shots fired” call was at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Debbie Street where another residence was struck by gunfire. There were also no reports of any injuries in that investigation.

If you have any information, call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).