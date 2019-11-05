× Amazon makes hefty donation to high school robotics team in Oklahoma

OKAY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Amazon Fulfillment Center is helping robotics students fulfill their goal of participating in a regional robotics competition.

Amazon personnel and Okay High School graduates presented the $5,000 donation to current Okay High School students while the students were attending a robotics class.

The donation will help the school’s robotics team attend the Green Country FIRST Robotics Regional Competition in Tulsa in March. Amazon is sponsoring the competition.

Okay High School graduate Michael Deason helped present the donation.

“As a former Okay High School student, I know the need of the robotics program at this school,” Deason said. “Amazon is happy to help these deserving students showcase their hard work at next year’s FIRST regional competition.”

Okay Public Schools Superintendent Pete Hiseley thanked Amazon for making a contribution to the high school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program.

“Our students are very excited and having a company like Amazon to support them means the world to our school,” Hisely said.