Astronomy Club hosting gathering to watch rare celestial event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Astronomy fans will be able to get a unique view of a rare sight that only comes around a few times every century.

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club is partnering with Scissortail Park to host a public viewing of the rare transit of Mercury across the face of the Sun on Monday, Nov. 11.

“Mercury passes in front of the Sun approximately a dozen times each century, but the November 11 event will be the last one visible from North America until 2049,” said Mike Brake, Astronomy Club member. “The transit will already be underway when the sun rises at 7:01 a.m., will reach midpoint by about 9:20 and ends moments after noon.”

During the event, Mercury will look like a small black disk moving across the face of the Sun through a filtered telescope.

Organizers say Astronomy Club members will have telescopes with special solar filters on hand to safely view the event. Guests should not try to observe the sun at any time without a filter.

A viewing area will be set up at the Survivor Tree Lawn, located on the south end of the park near Union Station, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The event will continue until noon.