Bomb threats at Enid business made by prison inmate using contraband mobile phone

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - A mysterious male voice called a local police department and said he was going to blow up several buildings in town, and Tuesday, investigators told News 4 the phone call came from a man locked up in an Oklahoma prison.

Three bomb threats were made at three different Enid businesses within less than 24 hours. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“What are you going to blow up, sir,” the 911 operator said.

“Whatever I want,” a voice on the other end of the phone said.

But no one was laughing one night at the Enid AMC Movie theater inside the Oakwood Mall.

A date night for Sarah Harak and her fiancé quickly turned into a real-life action movie.

Harak said just as the lights were dimming, the movie shut off and she was told to evacuate.

Police then told her there was a bomb threat and she needed to get out.

Enid police just released the 911 calls to News 4.

“I have a bomb threat at the mall and at the Walmart within the next 35 minutes,” the voice said.

Enid Police, the bomb squad and K9s swarmed the area.

Less than an hour later, there was another scare at a different Walmart down the road.

It was the same male voice calling from a blocked number.

“I have information on a bomb threat just called in,” the voice said. “A man named Mark is going to be with a white woman and three kids, young.”

Police spotted what looked to be a family of five in the parking lot and question them.

The woman told police the voice on the other end of the line was likely David Gutierrez. Gutierrez is a prisoner who’s been locked up at the David Correctional Facility for the past 11 years.

She confessed she had been talking to him recently through a contraband cell phone snuck into the prison.

But that friendship turned sour when Gutierrez allegedly “became upset during one of their recent conversations when he learned of the woman’s plans to go shopping with another man”.

That man just so happens to be named Mark.

Gutierrez is serving time for a drive-by shooting in 2008.

Investigators confirm Tuesday a phone was confiscated in his prison cell. Gutierrez will face three felony charges.