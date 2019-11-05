Deputies arrest wanted fugitive while investigating Oklahoma County burglary

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies say they arrested a wanted fugitive while investigating a reported burglary in Oklahoma County.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 22, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a burglary in the 19000 block of E. Reno Ave.

Authorities learned that the victim saw a man coming out of her barn, pushing a four-wheeler. When deputies arrived nearby, they spotted a man matching the description of the alleged suspect.

Investigators say the suspect “then raised a rifle in the direction of the investigators” before they were able to stop and give him commands. At that point, the arrest affidavit states that man put the rifle on the ground and surrendered.

Authorities say they were able to take David Rasmussen into custody and bring him back to the scene of the alleged crime.

The affidavit states that the homeowner told deputies that he “had a contract with Rasmussen and a Gerald Taylor to do some work on his farm where his residence is and his farm in Kingfisher. [The victim] continued by stating neither Rasmussen nor Taylor finished the work so he cut them [loose.] [The victim] stated they had both been to both barns and he has had several items stolen from the Kingfisher farm, as well as his home.”

Deputies say they were also able to arrest ‘Gerald Taylor,’ who was parked at the gate to the property.

While investigators were on the phone with one another, Rasmussen reportedly began yelling, “It was me, I did, I confess to everything. Just take me to jail.”

After taking both of the suspects to jail, investigators say they brought the victim to a shed where the men were living.

Once there, they found “a trailer, two fuel tanks, a generator and a large propane tank” that had been stolen from his farm, along with several other pieces of property.

Several days later, deputies received a call from the Nederland Police Department in Texas where officers were investigating a stolen identity case.

Officials say that is when they learned that ‘Gerald Taylor’ is actually David Jolly, who was a wanted fugitive from Texas.

Rasmussen was arrested on six counts of possession of stolen property, possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony, second-degree burglary, and engaging in a pattern of criminal behavior.

Jolly was arrested on six counts of possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, false personation, and engaging in a pattern of criminal behavior.