FBI seeks information in Harrah First National Bank robbery

Posted 1:31 pm, November 5, 2019, by

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The FBI is seeking information on a robbery that occurred at the First National Bank in Harrah Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspect entered the bank located at 20941 SE 29th Street and presented a demand note for money from bank employees.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and departed the location in a white hatchback vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” and approximately 300 lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing a flesh-colored facial covering, dark-colored coveralls, a green sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

