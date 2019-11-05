× Firefighters put out house fire that started in garage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A car in a garage may have sparked a fire near Northwest 44th and Nob Hill Road in the Oklahoma City/Yukon area on Tuesday.

Yukon and Oklahoma City fire departments worked in tandem to put it out.

It’s not clear what caused the car to ignite, but somebody was inside when it happened.

They were able to make it out to safety along with their dogs.

Fire crews were also able to quickly douse the flames, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the home.