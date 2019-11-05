Good Samaritan helps neighbor escape apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two people are lucky to be okay after being rescued from a burning second-story apartment.

It happened just before one Tuesday afternoon at the Falls Creek apartments near NW 16th and Rockwell.

“It was very shocking, very scary. It was intense,” Davin Miller told News 4.

Miller said when he heard screaming from his neighbor’s burning apartment, he had to do something.

“She was coming down and she was nervous and she was trying to get her mother. Her mother is on oxygen. But I grabbed her and told her she had to come because I saw the flames coming- like they were literally 8 feet tall,” Miller said.

He said because of those flames, he couldn’t get her mom down safely.

Thankfully, fire crews got there minutes later, knocked out the flames and rescued the woman.

“The owner of the complex had a battery and a battery charger in that storage closet in the area of where the fire started. Because of the damage, we are unable to narrow it down to that exact thing,” Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

However, investigators think that’s likely what caused the fire.

“I knew there was people in there. If you have a heart, you can’t just let that happen. I mean, that’s scary. I would do that for anybody,” Miller said.

Fire officials said the apartment did not have working smoke detectors.

They want to remind residents if you don’t have a working smoke detector, the OCFD will install one for free.

For more information, call 405-316-BEEP.