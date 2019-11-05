Handyman crime ring busted with arrest of two men near Harrah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) - Deputies busted a burglary ring with the arrest of two men who were allegedly caught red-handed.

David Rasmussen and David Jolly were arrested on charges that include burglary, continuing a pattern of criminal activity, false personation, possession of a stolen automobile and possession of stolen property over $1,000.

Deputies were called to a home near Harrah where the owner said he saw a man he knew, Rasmussen, trying to steal his ATV.

“The individual was attempting to steal an ATV, ran off into the woods,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

When Rasmussen re-emerged, deputies said they found themselves looking down the barrel of a rifle. Luckily, the danger was quickly diffused.

“It just happened so quickly that when he brought the rifle up and they drew down on him, that he dropped it,” Myers said.

Nearby, deputies found David Jolly, Rasmussen’s partner-in-crime, next to a stolen SUV with an attached trailer.

“These two were working in cahoots, and were likely going to take the ATV, put it on the trailer, and take off,” Myers said.

But they never got that chance. Instead, investigators took a look around their home.

“They lived in a shed on the back of someone’s property,” Myers said.

Deputies said they found more than $13,000 worth of stolen items inside the home. Investigators discovered the two were allegedly working as handymen and making off with their clients’ things.

“They knew their property, they knew where a lot of the items were,” Myers said.

Sheriff’s office officials are warning people to take precautions with their valuables.

“Make sure you keep track of your property, make sure you have your serial numbers, take pictures,” Myers said. “And that way if your items are stolen, we can get them back to you.”

Investigators also said Jolly initially lied about who he was because he was wanted out of Texas for a car crash that left a person seriously injured.