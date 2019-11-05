Hiker rescued after falling, breaking ankle at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A hiker had to be rescued this week after she fell and broke her ankle while at popular Oklahoma hiking spot.

The Indiahoma Fire Department posted photos of the rescue to Facebook on Monday.

The department says a hiker fell and broke her ankle at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Monday evening.

Firefighters assisted the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Search and Rescue team in the rescue. A helicopter was also called out to assist.

“Survival Flight did an awesome job landing in the tough terrain,” said the fire department.