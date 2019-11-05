Job fair to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a job, a nationwide recruitment service is holding a job fair in Oklahoma City this week.
HireLive is holding the Oklahoma City Job Fair and Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 7 for career seekers and candidates.
Some of the job opportunities include:
- Inside Sales Reps
- Outside Sales Reps
- Account Executives
- Retail Managers
- Account Managers
- Insurance Sales
- Customer Service
- Technical Sales
- Sales Managers
- Pharmaceutical Sales
- Telesales
- Sales Trainer
- Merchandiser
- Mortgage Brokers
- Financial Planner
- Route Sales
- Retail Sales
- Retail Management
- Human Resources
Candidates should bring 10-15 copies of a resume and dress in business professional attire.
The event is free and will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Hotel, 1815 South Meridian, in Oklahoma City. Parking is complimentary.
