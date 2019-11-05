Job fair to be held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a job, a nationwide recruitment service is holding a job fair in Oklahoma City this week.

HireLive is holding the Oklahoma City Job Fair and Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 7 for career seekers and candidates.

Some of the job opportunities include:

Inside Sales Reps

Outside Sales Reps

Account Executives

Retail Managers

Account Managers

Insurance Sales

Customer Service

Technical Sales

Sales Managers

Pharmaceutical Sales

Telesales

Sales Trainer

Merchandiser

Mortgage Brokers

Financial Planner

Route Sales

Retail Sales

Retail Management

Human Resources

Candidates should bring 10-15 copies of a resume and dress in business professional attire.

The event is free and will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Hotel, 1815 South Meridian, in Oklahoma City. Parking is complimentary.

Click here for more information.