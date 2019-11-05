Job fair to be held in Oklahoma City

Posted 7:39 am, November 5, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a job, a nationwide recruitment service is holding a job fair in Oklahoma City this week.

HireLive is holding the Oklahoma City Job Fair and Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 7 for career seekers and candidates.

Some of the job opportunities include:

  • Inside Sales Reps
  • Outside Sales Reps
  • Account Executives
  • Retail Managers
  • Account Managers
  • Insurance Sales
  • Customer Service
  • Technical Sales
  • Sales Managers
  • Pharmaceutical Sales
  • Telesales
  • Sales Trainer
  • Merchandiser
  • Mortgage Brokers
  • Financial Planner
  • Route Sales
  • Retail Sales
  • Retail Management
  • Human Resources

Candidates should bring 10-15 copies of a resume and dress in business professional attire.

The event is free and will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites Hotel, 1815 South Meridian, in Oklahoma City. Parking is complimentary.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.