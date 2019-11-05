× Man accused of making bomb threats to Enid businesses identified as inmate using cellphone inside prison

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in northern Oklahoma say they have identified a man accused of making bomb threats to several businesses last month.

According to the Enid Police Department, between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, on three separate occasions, a man called the department making bomb threats to area businesses.

The businesses, Oakwood Mall, Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Neighborhood Market, were notified of the threats and Enid police and Vance Air Force K-9 teams searched the locations.

No suspicious devices were found, “but the incidents caused a substantial disruption to business,” police said.

Investigators say the caller identified himself as an Enid man during most of the phone calls, and on one occasion, referenced a man’s name in the third person.

Authorities contacted the man named and his female friend, but they were able to eliminate him as a suspect.

The department learned that the woman had been in recent contact with David Gutierrez, 31, an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville.

The woman told police that Gutierrez was incarcerated and had a cell phone in his possession, using it frequently to contact her.

She said they spoke on Oct. 21 and Gutierrez became upset when he learned that she had plans to go shopping with the man at Oakwood Mall. Police say the phone call that day began at 4:28 p.m. and the first bomb threat was received at 5:55 p.m. The next morning, the woman said she spoke with Gutierrez who allegedly referenced the bomb threats. She also told police that he previously threatened to call her employer and tell them she was bringing a bomb to work with the intention of getting her in trouble. The suspect has been identified as Gutierrez, and police say he is serving a sentence for a 2008 drive-by shooting in Enid. He was searched by prison officials and a cell phone was discovered in his possession. Police have submitted an affidavit to the district attorney’s office, charging three felony counts for making the recent bomb threats.