× Man wanted for questioning in fatal Oklahoma shooting taken into custody

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KOKI) – A man wanted for questioning in a fatal northeast Oklahoma shooting was taken into custody, officials say.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 60-year-old Ricky Hurley.

The sheriff’s office says Hurley was wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Tulsa Monday night.

According to FOX 23, the shooting appears to be domestic-related, and one man was killed.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Vinita police found Hurley’s vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel.

Several agencies worked together to take Hurley into custody.