“Maybe there’s a family that actually wants me,” Motivated teen looking for a new family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Tyre is outgoing, fun and full of personality. He has a lot of passions including creating art, watching YouTube stars and cats.

"If I'm drawing something, I usually, I draw love. Because I don't know, love is a big theme in my life. I don't know. I just love love,” Tyre said.

The 16-year-old is also hoping to get his YouTube page up and running to become a YouTube star one day.

"Jeffrey Star and James Charles, they have their own makeup lines and I love their makeup and I love what they do, so I want to be just like them,” Tyre said. "I also want to be a fashion designer. I want to make my own clothes and have my own clothing line."

A successful career is very important to Tyre.

"My dad always brought me down and told me I wasn't going to be anything, and I want to prove him wrong,” he said.

This teen used to be the class clown, but now focuses his time on school - and it's paying off! He's making As and Bs on his report card.

It's a big achievement for a child who has been in and out of DHS custody his entire life.

"Last time I was in DHS I would go from foster home to foster home,” Tyre said.

He says he's ready for one stable home with a same-sex couple or single mom, and someone who will take him on family outings.

"Probably Six Flags. I've never been to Six Flags, and I hear it's really fun,” Tyre said.

A family who will just be there for him, with love and respect, and a place to call home.

"Maybe there's a family that actually wants me, and I hope that there is one. That's why I want to be adopted, so I can know what having a family feels like,” Tyre said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.