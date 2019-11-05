× Multiple automobile versus pedestrian accidents occur in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement responded to multiple automobile versus pedestrian accidents across the metro area on Tuesday.

A woman was hit by a car at Southwest 74th and Western.

She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in fair condition with leg injuries.

The driver told police she didn’t see the woman crossing the four-lane roadway.

Another person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

It happened in a parking lot near Penn and Memorial, but the driver of this incident sped off, leaving the scene.

It’s still not clear how that person is doing or what kind of vehicle police are looking for.

Around the same time, another vehicle versus pedestrian accident happened a few blocks away near Northwest 122nd and Portland in which a construction worker was hit. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The construction worker’s injuries appear minor.