New pizza restaurant, organic juice bar open in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hungry residents in Norman are now able to enjoy a couple of new additions to town after a restaurant and smoothie bar opened their doors.

Hal Smith Restaurants announced that two establishments recently opened their doors to Norman residents as they prepare for their official ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

If you’re craving pizza, Notorious P.I.E. offers rich-in-flavor pizzas with heavy toppings.

“Notorious is the perfect place for people to stop by for a slice or two, or meet up with friends and family to split an entire pie and enjoy a few crafted cocktails,” Notorious’s Managing Partner Brandon Kistler said.

The menu features several famously-delicious pies available by the slice or in a full 18-inch pizza. It also offers a pie made with a rich cauliflower crust for its gluten-free customers.

“We want to encourage the community of Norman to come out to celebrate with us at our ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.,” Notorious General Manager James Clifford said. “To honor our veterans, we will be offering a 5% discount to a veteran’s full party all day.”

If you are looking for something a little healthier, the restaurant group recently opened a new Organic Squeeze in Norman.

The smoothie bar features handcrafted juices, smoothies and food that are 100% organic, non-GMO and made fresh locally.

“We are excited to be part of the movement that’s bringing healthy, organic and plant-based food options to the community of Norman,” Organic Squeeze Managing Partner Tracy Smith said. “Organic Squeeze is the ultimate one-stop-shop for truly healthy, convenient food.”

Organic Squeeze uses all organic fruits and vegetables and superfoods without adding extra sugar or artificial sweeteners or enhancers.

“To mark this momentous event, Organic Squeeze will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13th at 10 a.m.,” Smith continued. “We want to encourage the community of Norman to come out and celebrate with us to enjoy Life in Every Drop.”

Notorious P.I.E. is located in downtown Norman off of Main St., while Organic Squeeze is located in Brookhaven Village.