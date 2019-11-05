× Oklahoma City police arrest man accused of robbing convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store.

On Sunday, at around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a convenience store near NW 38th and Pennsylvania in reference to a 911 hang-up call.

Officers arrived and watched surveillance video, which allegedly showed a man, identified by police as Samuel McBride, 35, wandering throughout the store, waiting for customers to leave.

When the store was empty, McBride approached the counter and asked for a Black & Mild cigarette.

After asking for the cigarette, McBride walked toward a Red Bull display, pulling out a large knife.

According to a police report, McBride unfolded the knife, exposing the blade, and reapproached the counter and clerk.

The report states he then placed the knife, still in his hand, on the counter.

The clerk told police that McBride took the cigarette and a fountain drink without paying.

Police spoke with McBride after arriving at the store and say his behavior was “irregular” and he did not follow commands from officers.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of robbery in the first-degree by force.