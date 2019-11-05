Oklahoma families to experience wizarding world during museum event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families will be able to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a bit of magic later this month.

Oklahoma families and Science Museum Oklahoma members can enjoy a night of wizarding fun on Nov. 15 during a Late Nite Lab.

“Our Late Nite Labs are for families with kids of all ages and combine so many of the things we know families love about the museum — hands-on science with our museum educators, our amazing exhibits and live shows, and just geeking out over things we love the most — like wizards and space,” said Greg Miller, SMO’s director of education and training.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 15, guests can craft a favorite wizard beverage with liquid nitrogen and butterscotch, get slimy with troll snot, write secret messages with disappearing ink, and try real-life magic tricks.

“Our Late Nite Labs are not exclusively for families with children with sensory processing disorders, but they are sensory-friendly evenings ideal for a family that wants a calmer experience than may be available during a typical daytime trip to the museum,” Miller added.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 6, guests can attend the ‘Galaxy Far, Far Away Late Nite Lab.’

During the event, visitors can build and test mini podracers and lightsabers, dig into a non-Newtonian fluid swamp, and create and master force lightning.

Family-friendly costumes are welcome at both events.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children ages 3 and up. Children under 3 are free. Museum members will receive one free child admission with the purchase of an adult admission.

Organizers say ticket sales end at noon on the day of the event.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.