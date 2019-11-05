Oklahoma man pleads guilty to five armed robberies

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty last week to five armed robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

22-year-old John McIntosh, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to five counts of obstructing, delaying and affecting commerce by robbery and three counts of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McIntosh admitted that he robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Sand Springs on Feb. 17, Waters Liquor Store in Tulsa on Feb. 19, and Liquor Mart in Tulsa on Feb. 21. He also admitted to robbing two QuikTrips, one in Tulsa and another in Sand Springs, on Feb. 23.

Officials say in all the robberies, McIntosh threatened employees while holding a handgun.

The Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies in the case.