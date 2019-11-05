× Oklahoma teacher’s aide pleads guilty to sex crimes, giving alcohol to students

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teacher’s aide has pleaded guilty to sodomy and giving alcohol to minors after being arrested in 2018 for giving students alcohol and having sex with one of them.

In June 2018, an 18-year-old student told authorities that Jeri Ann Griffin, now 42, of Covington, had provided beer to students and had sex with him.

Griffin is a teacher’s assistant for Covington-Douglas Public Schools, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The teen told authorities that a few months ago, he was at Griffin’s house with her husband, helping them move to another house when he was given alcohol.

According to court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, the teen said he drank 10 to 15 beers that night at Griffin’s home, along with a 15-year-old freshman.

The teen said Griffin had also been flirting with him over Snapchat that same night, according to court documents.

He told authorities that he later met Griffin at the other house and the two had sex.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, Griffin asked the teen not to tell her husband, but said they should do it again.

The teenager told authorities there were several other times when Griffin performed oral sex on him and they once made out in a closet.

He said this wasn’t the only time he had drank alcohol at the couple’s house. He claimed he drank alcohol at the couple’s house between seven and 10 times.

A 15-year-old boy who had also told police he was invited to drink at the couple’s house said Griffin tried to kiss him multiple times; however, he said that he told her to stop.

The 15-year-old even said Griffin messaged him over Snapchat, asking if they could hang out again.

When he told Griffin he had a girlfriend, Griffin allegedly said that his girlfriend could share him and that his girlfriend didn’t have to know, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The 15-year-old boy told investigators that he stopped hanging out with Griffin because she made him uncomfortable.

When police questioned Griffin about the allegations, she initially denied them, saying the teens were only over at her house because they are friends with her two teenage sons.

However, Griffin later allegedly admitted to giving the teens alcohol and having sex with the 18-year-old.

According to court documents, she said she provided the teens with alcohol and had sexual contact with the 18-year-old all before school let out for the summer.

She said that when the flirting with the 18-year-old started to “slow down,” she began flirting with the 15-year-old, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Griffin was arrested for second-degree rape, sodomy, making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

On Monday, September 4, Griffin entered a plea of guilty for sodomy and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed the second-degree rape and making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 charges.

Griffin received a 10-year suspended sentence for sodomy and a 6-month suspended sentence with credit for time served for furnishing alcohol.

She must be under DOC supervision and she must register as a sex offender.