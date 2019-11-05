× One injured after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the Meridian Mansions Apartments near NW 13th and Meridian at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible shooting.

A resident told police they heard gunshots and looked out their window and saw a man with blood on him, stumbling around.

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials tell News 4 they are searching for the suspect who reportedly left in a blue Mustang.

The incident remains under investigation.