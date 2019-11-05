Two people rescued from apartment fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a terrifying situation for some residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 16th and Rockwell Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized that at least one resident was trapped inside the building.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly rescue two residents from the structure.

TAC 3 | Apartment Fire – 7000 NW 16th St. | Firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire. Two patients have been removed from the apartment and are being evaluated by FD Paramedics. The main body of the fire is out and crews are checking for extensions. DM 1:01 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BwVNnyOvqB — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 5, 2019

Once everyone was safely outside, fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze.

At this point, it is unknown what started the fire.