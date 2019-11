SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Officials say Faith Lindsey, 17, of Pauls Valley, has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 29.

Lindsey was last known to be in Seminole County and could also be in Garvin or Pontotoc counties.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI on Nov. 1.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.