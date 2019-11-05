× Sooners Win Season Opener Over UTSA

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team got 23 point scoring nights from a pair of newcomers and took control in the second half to beat Texas-San Antonio 85-67 in the regular season opener at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday night.

The Sooners were led by freshman point guard De’vion Harmon and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves, who both scored 23 points in their debut in an OU uniform.

OU took command in the second half after being tied 36-36 at halftime.

Oklahoma was just 5-for-25 from three point range, but found a way to get to the basket to score and were 18-for-23 at the free throw line.

Brady Manek added 16 points for OU, despite missing all five three-point attempts.

Guard Jamal Bieniemy had 11 rebounds to lead the Sooners in that category.

OU held the Roadrunners to just 34 percent field goal shooting and shot 48 percent themselves.

UTSA is coached by former OU assistant coach Steve Henson.

Oklahoma will play Minnesota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this Saturday at 7:00 pm.