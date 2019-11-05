Suspect in custody following chase in metro

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is in custody after a chase in the metro Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the chase was in Moore near SE 19th and Eastern.

Officers terminated the pursuit at one point, but say a tracker was on the vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled southbound on 60th Ave. NE near Alameda in Norman.

The suspect in the vehicle bailed on foot near Blue Jay Rd. and 82 Ave. SE in Norman and was taken into custody.

What led up to the pursuit is unknown at this time.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.