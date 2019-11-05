The Village residents unable to access their own driveways as construction deadlines remain unmet
THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – For weeks, folks living along Britton Road have not been able to use their own driveways.
We’ve been following the major road construction project lead by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation since January.
Now neighbors are demanding answers after, once again, another deadline has come and gone.
In early October, homeowners living along Britton between Penn and May got flyers notifying them of an eight-day window they wouldn’t have access to their driveways.
Now, weeks later – many are still stuck with piles of mud and no way to get their cars out.
News 4 reached out to Mayor Cathy Cummings, but she says she doesn`t want to say anything until after a meeting with engineers later this week.
Neighbors say the communication has not been good.
KFOR also reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and they responded with the following statement:
While the Britton Rd. reconstruction project between May Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave. in the City of The Village is nearing completion, it has experienced several delays due to weather, unexpected utility issues and contractor scheduling problems. ODOT believes the project can be open to traffic by the end of November, pending a new utility concern and weather, with some limited additional lane closures through the end of the year.
Timelines provided by the contractor to residents for driveway work were not always kept due to weather or contractor scheduling issues. Residents had options for on-street parking and were provided temporary, gravel driveway access up to the contractor pouring the new concrete driveways.
The department apologizes to impacted residents for the delays with driveway work and will work with the contractor to improve communication. The few remaining driveways are expected to be completed by late next week, weather permitting.
Because there are residential driveways with direct access to Britton Rd., the project requires connecting the new roadway pavement with those driveways. The best way to achieve a level connection was to rebuild the driveway entrances, which was planned for up to two-day driveway closures.