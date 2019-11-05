× The Village residents unable to access their own driveways as construction deadlines remain unmet

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – For weeks, folks living along Britton Road have not been able to use their own driveways.

We’ve been following the major road construction project lead by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation since January.

Now neighbors are demanding answers after, once again, another deadline has come and gone.

In early October, homeowners living along Britton between Penn and May got flyers notifying them of an eight-day window they wouldn’t have access to their driveways.

Now, weeks later – many are still stuck with piles of mud and no way to get their cars out.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Cathy Cummings, but she says she doesn`t want to say anything until after a meeting with engineers later this week.

Neighbors say the communication has not been good.

KFOR also reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and they responded with the following statement: