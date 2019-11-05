Threatening note made against Little Axe students deemed ‘not credible’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officials investigated an anonymous threat made in a note against Little Axe High School students, but found that the threat “was not credible.”

Jay Thomas, superintendent of Little Axe Public Schools, issued a statement regarding the threatening note found at Little Axe High School, which they discovered Tuesday after a student reported it.

“Local law enforcement immediately investigated and found the threat was not credible,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the school and areas surrounding it will have an increased police presence throughout the rest of the week.

“We do not tolerate individuals who threaten our students, and we appreciate the student who reported the note,” he said.

Thomas said officials will continue to investigate the threatening note. He asked that anyone who sees anything alarming to call Norman Police Department Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-STOP.

Thomas’ full statement is included below: