Thunder Hold Off Magic Late for Second Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Orlando Magic in a tightly played game to win 102-94 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures and held the Magic to just 3-for-22 from three-point range for the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 24 points and Chris Paul had 20 points and 6 assists.

Danilo Gallinari had 16 points and made 3 three-pointers, while Steven Adams returned to the lineup with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Darius Bazley came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 6 rebounds and made a pair of three-pointers.

OKC made 12 three-pointers as a team, and overcame a 53-38 deficit in rebounding.

The Thunder improved to 3-4 on the season and end their three-game homestand.

OKC is at San Antonio next on Thursday night at 7:30 at the AT&T Center.