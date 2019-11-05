× University of Central Oklahoma ranks in top 10 of “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020”

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro college has earned recognition for being a top school for student veterans and active military.

According to Military Times, the University of Central Oklahoma ranks No. 8 in the “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” under the four-year schools’ category. A total of 134 schools made the list.

Institutions were able to fill out a survey of around 150 questions about operations involving current and former service members and their families.

Military Times then evaluated the institutions into five categories: university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, and cost and financial aid. 2018 enrollment, vet center and other factors were also looked into.

According to UCO officials, Military Times has recognized the university for the fifth consecutive year and jumped up one spot on the list this year.

Two other Oklahoma colleges made the list: Oklahoma State University at No. 69 and University of Oklahoma at No. 87.