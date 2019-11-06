Community mourning over three siblings killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A family stricken by grief. Sunday morning, three siblings were killed on their way home from celebrating a birthday. Wednesday, the Coyle community hosted a chili cook-off fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

People packed the Coyle school cafeteria to help donate to the Simpson family. The entire community remembering the good times they all shared together.

Twenty-six-year-old Barkley. Twenty-five-year-old Fidel. Twenty-one-year old Dariahawn.

All siblings. All gone, the same night.

“We lost brothers and sisters, uncles. To the teachers, they were like their kids. They lost one of theirs kids. I lost two of my brothers and a big sister,” said former classmate Tony Aska.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Fidel's 25th birthday.

“We expected to see the photos of a great night he had, not the photos we have to use to remember him as,” said Aaliyah Taplin, another classmate of the trio.

Fidel was a Marine and only recently ended his contract, returning home so he could go back to school. Investigators say he was behind the wheel that night when he hit a ditch, sending the car airborne and into a tree. All three siblings died on scene.

The scarred landscape left behind is now a painful reminder to the entire Coyle community. Friends say the Simpson siblings did everything together.

“They were really close. They loved sports, they loved each other and they just really loved their mom,” Taplin said.

A tiny community grieves over such an exceptional loss. Former classmates drove across state lines to show their support.

“To come back to the school, we walked through to let it bring back memories,” Aska said.

An outpouring of support paid tribute to the siblings who meant so much to so many.

“We're not really classmates, we’re family members. That loss we are all feeling is like losing a family member,” said Jenna Sullivan.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. To help donate to the family, click here.