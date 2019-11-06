× Del Taco to celebrate newest Oklahoma City restaurant with taco giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love tacos, a popular taco restaurant has a deal you won’t want to miss.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announced that it will host a grand opening celebration for its newest Oklahoma City location next week. The new restaurant will be located at 1508 W. I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Del Taco is giving away a year’s supply of Del Tacos to the first 100 guests who visit the store’s dining room, beginning at 10 a.m.

Officials say the winners will receive two free Del Tacos every week for one year through The Del App.

“Del Taco has built a loyal following across Oklahoma over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “The Del Taco is our best-selling taco, made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for the local OKC community by offering 100 guests at each location the chance to win FREE tacos for a year!”