Developer to submit plans for first office building in Wheeler District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An architecture firm is expected to submit plans for an office building design that would be built in an up-and-coming district in Oklahoma City, featuring retail and restaurants.

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), a London-based architecture firm, designed a three-story building, which will be used for offices, retail and restaurants.

“We are building on the terrific momentum of Phase One home sales and continuing to fulfill the community’s vision for a complete urban neighborhood,” said Blair Humphreys, developer of Wheeler District. “Partnering with the world-class designers at AHMM and the incredible team at Lingo Construction gives us every confidence this will be a beautiful addition to Wheeler District.”

The building will be 27,000-square-feet, and include The Big Friendly Brewery & Taproom, as well as other restaurants. It will feature detailed metal roofing that will roll down to become the face of the building and a concrete base framing the retail entrances.

It will be located across the street from the historic airpark terminal, which is currently being redeveloped into an all-day cafe.

“We designed a building that is thoughtful, place-specific and one we believe will be a catalyst for creating a rich urban environment in Wheeler District,” said Wade Scaramucci, associate director at AHMM.

The Wheeler District is already home to the Wheeler Ferris Wheel and homes.

“We could not be more excited about the progress,” said Girma Moaning, Wheeler District resident. “Our family already enjoys riding our bikes through the neighborhood and visiting the Wheeler Ferris Wheel. It will be exciting to have even more places to explore.”

AHMM will present the building to the Riverfront Design Committee for approval on Dec. 5. If approved, construction will begin in early 2020.