Enid police identify man accused of stealing package while trick-or-treating

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of stealing a package while trick-or-treating with a child in Enid has been identified, police say.

Earlier this week, officials with the Enid Police Department released a doorbell camera video from Halloween night.

Investigators say a man stole a package from the front porch of a home while his child stood next to him.

On Tuesday, Enid police announced they had identified the man in the video.

The man’s name was not released.