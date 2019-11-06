Enid students plan protest in support of fired SRO, but school admins threaten suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - Students at Enid High School planned a silent protest hoping their terminated School Resource Officer will be allowed back in his position. But school administrators threatened them with suspension instead of standing in solidarity with them.

“The fact that he was fired is really pathetic,” Enid student Kelby Robinette said.

With buttons, signs, stickers and petitions, students at Enid High aren’t taking no for an answer.

“I just want Mr. Dods back,” Enid student Ashley Kunkel said.

Their School Resource Officer Michael Dods was recently terminated after exposing an alleged cover-up.

Officer Dods’ attorney claims administrators “hid acts of violent student conduct multiple times.”

He claims the most recent case was a student who was armed with scissors and was threatening to kill people.

Dods’ attorney says the officer was cornered by principals and superintendents who told him his job would be on the chopping block if he reported it to the District Attorney’s Office.

But Dods did it anyway, and a few days later he was gone.

Students are now left without anyone to protect them, and staged a sea of red on Wednesday.

“We wanted to walk out in the courtyard and have a peaceful protest,” Enid student Havanah Alexander said.

But the administration caught wind.

“They were saying if you walked out of class you would be picked up by the police, suspended, and if you were a senior, you couldn’t walk at graduation,” Enid student Max Benje said.

Students say the doors were then locked from the inside. Some of the students were so scared they called their parents.

“I came and checked him out of school,” Enid parent Melissa Hill said.

But Enid Schools told News 4 a different story.

They released a statement:

"Today, 20 students left the Enid High School campus between third and fourth hour. (The total enrollment of EHS is 1,980.) The majority of those who left returned to class when asked to do so. School administrators are addressing this situation the same as any other truancy violation. It is important to note, during today’s activities, students could exit the building freely, if they chose to do so. All exterior doors at Enid High School open from the inside, in accordance with fire safety laws. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students and staff. During this time of transition, we are working closely with the Enid Police Department regarding all safety-related matters. We appreciate their support of our schools."

As for Dods’ claims, News 4 was told they couldn’t comment on the matter.

There will be a special hearing next Thursday (Nov. 14) at the Administration Building regarding Officer Dods’ and his status. The meeting is set for noon, but Dods’ attorney is working to change it to 5 p.m. so parents and students can attend.