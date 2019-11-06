Former OU head coach Bob Stoops says he’s ‘not a candidate’ for Florida State job

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a little more than two years ago when Sooner fans were stunned by the sudden announcement that then-head football coach Bob Stoops was retiring.

At the time, Stoops said that he felt that he had fulfilled his purpose as OU’s head football coach, becoming the winningest football coach in Oklahoma history with a 190-48 record.

For 18 years, he coached the Sooners to a school-record 18 consecutive bowl berths. Under his leadership, OU won nine Big 12 titles and tied for another.

During the BCS era, Stoops was the only coach to win a national championship and every BCS bowl game. He was a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and two-time national Coach of the Year.

Throughout his career, rumors swirled about him leaving the University of Oklahoma for other programs or even the NFL. Even though he is no longer OU’s head coach, it seems those rumors will continue.

Recently, there has been talk that Stoops was nearing a deal with Florida State University.

However, Stoops told ESPN that he is not a candidate for the job, and isn’t even interviewing for it.

Just talked with Bob Stoops. Any reports that he’s a candidate for the FSU job are not accurate. Said “he’s not a candidate”. @CollegeGameDay @espn — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 5, 2019

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn said Stoops is on their radar, but they haven’t met with him or offered him a contract.

Instead, Stoops is preparing to return to the football field as the head coach of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.