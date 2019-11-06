Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing 20-month-old boy

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/The Norman Transcript) – Jury selection began this week in Cleveland County for the trial of a man accused of murdering of his girlfriend’s son in 2017.

Jake Holman was arrested in Feb. 2017 after 20-month-old Maddox was found dead inside a Norman home.

According to court documents, Maddox’s mother said she put her baby to bed on the night of Feb. 4, 2017, and left for a brief time.

She told investigators her little boy was in the sole care of her boyfriend, Holman.

She claims the next time she saw her little one was when Holman began screaming and she rushed into the room to find Maddox was not breathing.

Investigators said Maddox had bruising around his throat and dried blood near his nose.

A medical examiner said he likely died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

According to the affidavit, the M.E. said his “injuries are not consistent with falling out of a crib.”

Police said they learned Maddox had been injured in at least four separate occasions in Holman’s care, including a time when the infant broke his arm.

According to The Norman Transcript, jury selection began Monday in the case.

Holman faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

