Lawton PD investigate Wednesday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Lawton Police Department are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of NW Arlington around 10:30 a.m. in response to a shooting.

One man was shot and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available right now.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Lawton Police immediately.