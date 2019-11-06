Man accused of throwing object at neighbor’s vehicle while on the road

Posted 7:12 am, November 6, 2019, by


PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw an object at his neighbor’s moving car over the weekend.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call on State Highway 1, between Ada and Allen, about a driver trying to run another driver off the road.

When the suspect passed the victim’s car, he threw something, which officials say was possibly a brick.

The object hit the passenger side of the windshield.

According to KXII, the victim told authorities he believed it was his neighbor, 32-year-old Travaces Dveney, on the road.

Dveney was later arrested and faces one charge of throwing or dropping an object on a motor vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Click here to read more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.