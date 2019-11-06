Man accused of throwing object at neighbor’s vehicle while on the road

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw an object at his neighbor’s moving car over the weekend.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call on State Highway 1, between Ada and Allen, about a driver trying to run another driver off the road.

When the suspect passed the victim’s car, he threw something, which officials say was possibly a brick.

The object hit the passenger side of the windshield.

According to KXII, the victim told authorities he believed it was his neighbor, 32-year-old Travaces Dveney, on the road.

Dveney was later arrested and faces one charge of throwing or dropping an object on a motor vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

