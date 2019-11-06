× Moore firefighter arrested, accused of kidnapping & indecent exposure

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Moore firefighter is suspected of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure.

Jeffrey Michael Harris, 35, was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and two counts of indecent exposure, according to Cleveland County Jail booking records.

Harris was arrested by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and was booked into the jail a few hours later.

Authorities have not released details about the crimes Harris is accused of committing.

