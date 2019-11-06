× New ice cream, cookie shop to open in downtown Edmond just in time for the holidays

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Christmas is arriving early in downtown Edmond with the opening of a holiday-inspired pop-up concept this weekend.

From the creators of Capitals Ice Cream, the holiday pop-up concept for Christmastime in the Cities will open on Friday. After the Christmas season, the shop will morph into its official Cities Ice Cream concept.

Some of the delicious treats being released are Santa’s Cookies and Cream, including chocolate chip cookies, Oreos and Cookie Crisps; Okla ho ho homa, featuring gingerbread cookies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, icing and gumdrops; and Hippopotamus for Christmas, which includes frosted animal crackers, blueberries and sprinkles.

“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Landon Ferguson, one of the owners of Capitals and Cities. “The holidays is our favorite time of year and we wanted to create a space where friends and family can come in, and share in the spirit of the season with delicious desserts and a festive atmosphere.”

Christmastime in the Cities will be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 5pm. Regular hours will be noon-9 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays, noon-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Mondays.

It is located in the new Edmond Railyard development at 23 West 1st Street # 100.

The seasonal pop-up will remain open through the end of the year, with the official Cities Ice Cream concept launching in January.

